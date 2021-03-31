FARMINGTON — Police released the identities of two men Wednesday, a day after they were found dead Tuesday at a residence at 291 High St.

They were identified as Donald “Donny” Hunter, 58, and Kevin Stanley, 55, according to a news statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The cause and manner of death is pending additional testing, Moss said. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted autopsies Wednesday morning.

The house is owned by Jon Bubier and his wife, Lois, of Farmington.

Jon Bubier said Hunter and Stanley were good guys and hard workers.

Hunter’s family has lived in the area all of his life. Bubier said he has known him since he was 5 years old. Hunter graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 1981 and Bubier in 1980.

“We all know each other,” he said. This is a tragic hit, he said.

“He was a good worker and a good friend,” Bubier said.

Hunter worked for Bubier at Ron’s Market on High Street this past winter after he was laid off from bridge work. He was looking forward to going back to doing bridge work, Bubier said.

“He was a great guy,” Bubier said. “He was the kind of guy who would do anything for you,” he said. “We are really sad to see this happen.”

Stanley worked at Irvings Truck Stop/Circle K in Farmington since November, according to his Facebook page. Stanley grew up in Strong and had attended Mt. Abram High School from 1980 to 1984 in Salem Township, according to the page.

Bubier said he didn’t know Stanley as well as Hunter, but said, “He was a good guy and a hard worker.”

Farmington police received a call to do a well-being check on two residents at the house Tuesday at 9:12 a.m. A Farmington patrolman responded with NorthStar EMS ambulance services and discovered the bodies, according to Moss. The Farmington Police Department called the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to assist with the investigation.

Besides those agencies, Maine Drug Enforcement, Maine State Police Troop B and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on the investigation, which is continuing. Authorities are confident there is no risk to the public.

