Livermore Board of Selectpersons special board meeting at Town Office complex, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5
Agenda
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Approval of minutes
a. March 16, 2021
b. Budget Committee meeting minutes – March 15 & 22
4. Town Meeting discussion
a. Open or closed Town Meeting
b. Treasurer position: appointive vs. elective
c. Move date of Annual Town Meeting to April
5. Fourth of July fireworks
6. Warrants
7. Other
8. Adjourn
