Livermore Board of Selectpersons special board meeting at Town Office complex, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5

Agenda

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of minutes

a. March 16, 2021

b. Budget Committee meeting minutes – March 15 & 22

4. Town Meeting discussion

a. Open or closed Town Meeting

b. Treasurer position: appointive vs. elective

c. Move date of Annual Town Meeting to April

5. Fourth of July fireworks

6. Warrants

7. Other

8. Adjourn

 

 

