REGION — ArtsFarmington invites the public to join us online for Keyboard Festival, a three-performance virtual series featuring the following artists:

• April 10 at 7:30 – harpsichord, Rebecca Pechefsky, affiliated with Brooklyn Baro- que

• April 17 at 7:30 – fortepiano, David Kim, Associate Professor of Music at Whitman College

• April 24 at 7:30 – pianoforte, George Lopez, Beckwith Artist-in-Residence at Bowdoin College

Each concert will be in the form of a lecture/recital performed on the initial presentation date with viewing available for 30 days. Sign up now for the whole series or individual concerts. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.artsfarmington.org – $10 per household for an individual concert, or $25 for the series.

There will also be a Live Zoom Panel Discussion with the three artists on May 2 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. This will be a time to learn from the artists and ask questions. The discussion will be moderated by Aaron Wyanski, Assistant Professor of Music at UMF. This live event is available free of charge to those who register for the series or any individual concert. You will receive the necessary link to participate in the discussion by separate email 24-hours prior to the discussion date.

Artist Profile: April 10 at 7:30 – harpsichord, Rebecca Pechefsky, affiliated with Brooklyn Baroque. Well known as a harpsichordist in the New York area, Rebecca Pechefsky has performed in such venues as Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and the 18th-century Morris-Jumel Mansion, where she and her ensemble Brooklyn Baroque perform in a yearly series.

Recent European engagements include recitals in Milan (Sforza Castle), Bologna, Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Tallinn, London (Handel House), and Paris (Les Concerts dan les Copeaux). Among her recordings for Quill Classics are the complete harpsichord music of François d’Agincour; Bach and His Circle, Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, Books 1 and 2, and Johann Ludwig Krebs @ 300.

She has premiered works by Mark Janello, Graham Lynch, Frank J. Oteri, Johnny Reinhard, and others. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, Erik Ryding, with whom she coauthored Bruno Walter: A World Elsewhere. For more information, visit rpechefsky.com.

Program: Rebecca will present a lecture-recital on five different harpsichords which are reproductions of harpsichords from the 16th through the 18th centuries. She will discuss the different instruments and play several pieces by different composers of the period.

The program will include pieces by J.S. Bach, François Couperin, Girolamo Frescobaldi, and William Byrd, as well as several other composers, some of whom are rarely heard today, such as Christophe Moyreau of Orléans.

A recording of her concert will be available for one month following the initial showing. She will be available for questions and answers as part of the live Zoom panel discussion with the other two artists in the series on May 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

filed under: