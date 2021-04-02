PHILLIPS — On Monday, March 15, Maxelle “Max” O. Smith of Phillips was awarded the American Legion Certificate of Continuous Membership at a meeting of Prescott-Fairbanks American Legion Post 64. The presentation was made by District Commander Johnny Maynard of Kingfield. Local Post Commander Irene Tremblay was also in attendance.

The Certificate was issued to Smith “in appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion.” It recognized his 50 years of continuous membership in the local Post and cited him as a member in good standing.

Continuing, the certificate read, “And be it further known that such record of consistent loyalty to The American Legion merits the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to the programs of The American Legion.

“In witness thereof, this testimonial of personal gratitude is given under the hand of the National Commander, and duly attested by the National Adjutant…”

The document was signed by National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford and National Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler.

Max, who was born and raised in Phillips, graduated from Phillips High School in 1965. The following fall, at the encouragement of Lucille Toothaker, he attended meat cutters school in Toledo, Ohio.

(Flashback: At that time, Miss Toothaker and her brother, James, owned The Red and White, a small grocery store that stood on Main St. in Phillips. Then located where the Local Bull is today, The Red and White was the predecessor to Edmunds’ Market.)

After returning to his hometown, Max enlisted in the Army. He trained at Fort Dix in New Jersey, then attended Engineering Supply School in Fort Belvoir, Virginia before being posted to Giessen, Germany with the 517th Hawk Missile Battalion.

About a year and a half later, he and six of his mates re-enlisted. Max commented, “Back then, it was the thing to do.” They were sent to Vietnam where they served mostly in the Danang area. From there it was on to Fort Knox, Kentucky for non-commissioned officer school and, finally, after five and a half years of service, back to Fort Dix to finish out his time.

Max has worked at a number of jobs over the years, including “the best job I ever had” at Wellfleet Audubon on Cape Cod. He made $5/hour and lived in a tent, but the experience was well worth the adversity. While there, he assisted in wildlife rescues. One such mission involved canoeing amongst stranded whales in the bay and another of donning leather hats, coats, and gloves to brave the talons of snowy white owls protecting their fledglings.

“I’ve been lucky,” Max stated simply, “I always try to look at the bright side…I’m happy to be alive.”

He returned to his childhood home in 1972 and has remained here ever since. He especially enjoys hiking and has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. But that’s a story for another time.

The evening’s presentation was preceded with a ham and corned beef boiled dinner prepared by Bud Tremblay. A business meeting was also held, presided over by Post Commander Irene Tremblay.

This organization, a small post with a membership of less than 50, according to 2nd Vice Commander Larry Pinkham, meets monthly. All veterans are welcome to attend these meetings.

