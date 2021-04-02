The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Crow is a male seven month old Alaskan Malamute/Rottweiler/Pitbull Terrier Mix: Meet Crow! He is 70 pounds of pure puppy energy! He is a sweet and playful boy who LOVES his people, LOVES to play, LOVES to go for walks, LOVES to be active. Crow is looking for a very active home who can keep up with his energy needs and who is willing to take on the challenge of training him. He is a sweetheart but has a lot of learning to do. Crow would love to have a meet and greet with your current dog to see if he wants to be friends! We’re slightly worried he might view a cat as a toy, so we’d prefer to find him a home without felines.

Abigail, is a four to five year old female: Hi there, my name is Abigail. I am a sassy and spunky middle aged girl who would prefer to find a home where I am your only pet, I am not a huge fan of other animals. I can be sweet, but I can also be spicy too.

