A few weeks ago, my family found an old newspaper clipping from August 22, 1971, tucked in my late Nana’s bible. On one side of the clipping, there is an article titled, Detroit saleswoman now deals in wheels by Shirley Ann Jenzen. It describes my great Aunt Betty Eller’s job working for Buick-Opel when there weren’t many women in car sales. Feminists were advocating to be recognized outside of the home, while Aunt Betty was driving luxurious cars and selling high-end vehicles to families and wealthy businessmen. She was a tall, blue-eyed blonde businesswoman who broke all sexist stereotypes and challenged politics working against her.

Jenzen interviewed my Aunt Betty, who recounts when male customers would tease her and ask her questions about nonexistent car parts. She further explains, “That doesn’t bother me. In this position, I’m bound to get it. I just try harder to sell them a car.” Local female customers supported her, and she created a personable rapport with her clientele. Despite professionally handling the antagonizing male customers, successfully competing with other male salesmen, never being offered equal pay before working in car sales, my Aunt Betty was described by my family as full of life. You never knew what she was going to be driving, but she always came in with a bang.

On the other side of the clipping, there is an advice column titled, Woman alone: Widow of 1 year needs wardrobe for dates. Isabella Taves gives the anonymous writer, Mrs. L, advice on what kind of clothes to wear and the styles that would appeal to men. Taves advises an array of highly misogynistic and degrading things, and the message is the complete opposite to what my Aunt Betty’s column signified. Her derogatory and ironic words of wisdom read, “Long hair, cameos, long dresses all have nostalgic appeal to men.” Taves encourages women that being validated by men equates to self-worth as she reassures, “Don’t be discouraged if nothing happens right away. Just the very act of keeping an imaginary man in mind means you are doing something in relation to yourself, building your ego.”

Taves’ column showcases how much expectation there was for women during that time to maintain a modest, submissive image and inferiority to men. My great Aunt Betty confronted this ideal, and became a powerhouse, a woman pioneer in car sales who rose above the societal norm. She did not have to keep a man in mind to drive her accomplishments, she challenged the men she worked with and created a fruitful career for herself withstanding all odds.

filed under: