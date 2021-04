• Michael R. Russell, 32, Farmington, warrant domestic violence stalking, Wednesday, March 31, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew J. Moffett, 28, Hemet, California, operating under the influence, Wednesday, March 31, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Adam N. Hutt, 35, Weymouth, four warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, March 31, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Joshua A. McBean, 24, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Thursday, April 1, in Freeman Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin J. Howard, 43, Waterville, Thursday, April 1, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Margaret I. Sweet, 28, Wilton, violation condition of release, Thursday, April 1, in Wilton, personal recognizance, Wilton Police Department.

• Aaron M. Stevens, 36, New Sharon, operating under the influence, Friday, April 2, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Beverly A. Stuart, 35, Rumford, Saturday, April 3, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: