FARMINGTON — A local woman was injured Monday when she was struck by a truck while crossing Main Street, Farmington police officer Jesse Clement said.

Mackenzie Marles, 25, of Farmington was walking across Main Street to Scott Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus when she was hit just before 12:30 p.m., Clement said. He identified the driver as Kelly Dexter, 62, of Belgrade, who was heading south to turn right onto Depot Street.

Marles “was struck in the right shoulder. She got back up and walked to the side of the road,” Clement said. She was in a crosswalk that had faded lines and no flashing light, he said. He also said that Marles was looking at her phone while crossing the street.

Marles was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital and was still being treated at 3:25 p.m., according to Jill Gray, a representative of FMH.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department and UMF police responded to the accident.

