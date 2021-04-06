FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners Tuesday set the 2021-22 budget review for April 20. Commissioners also voted to approve repairing a sewer line with a patch at the Sheriff’s Office.

The proposed budget is still being put together.

A formal invitation will be sent to the Budget Advisory Committee to attend commissioners’ review of the budget either in person, through a Zoom program or it can be watched on Mt. Blue Community Access TV, which is livestreamed.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said she liked Zoom much better than a Vast conference call option.

Selectmen from each of the three districts Monday evening elected selectmen to fill vacancies on the Budget Committee.

Former committee member Tom Goding of Jay was elected to a one-year term and Tiffany Maiuri of Wilton was re-elected to a three-year term District 1. Goding is filling a seat held by former Jay Selectperson Judy Diaz who moved out of the district last year. Gary McGrane of Jay is in his second year of a three-year term. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton represents District 1, which serves Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington and Perkins townships.

Matthew Smith of Farmington was elected to fill a three-year term for District 2. The other two members serving are Travis Pond of New Sharon who has one-year remaining, and Tiffany Estabrook of Chesterville who has two years. Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington represents District 2, which serves Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

Reelected to represent District 3 is Bob Luce of Carrabassett Valley. He joins Morgan Dunham and Ray Gaudette, both of Phillips. Commissioner Clyde Barker represents District 3 which serves Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin and West Central Franklin and Wyman Township.

In other business, commissioners voted to fix a sewer line at the Sheriff’s Office with a patch for $5,000. It’s expected to last 50 years. The system backed up at the beginning of the year after gravel got in, according to an email to Magoon from Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. shared with commissioners. The other option was to replace pipes and tear up the cement floor inside the jail.

The money will come from the Sheriff’s Office budget.

Nichols would also like to purchase a chiller for the heating, ventilation and air conditioner system at the jail. The chiller is for air conditioning, Magoon said. The money will come from boarding prisoners from the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

The county has taken in $50,000 and there is another invoice for an additional $15,000, county Financial Manager Vickie Braley said.

Maj. Doug Blauvelt told commissioners the county is under contract with Mechanical Services Inc. and he believes if it doesn’t install the chiller machine, the company will not maintain it.

