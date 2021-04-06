NEW SHARON — A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy is investigating a Saturday hit and run when a man was injured in a collision with a mirror and possibly a SUV or truck tire as he got back into his vehicle.

Deputy Brian McCormick responded at about 5:30 a.m. to Industry Road for a report of a hit and run.

The driver, a 60-year-old New Sharon man, got out of his vehicle to check for damage to it after hitting a deer, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said Tuesday. While he was attempting to get back into the driver’s side of his vehicle a dark colored, General Motors SUV or pickup truck, traveling in the opposite direction, struck the operator before he could get into his vehicle, according to Lowell.

The vehicle kept going and did not stop to help to the victim. The vehicle that struck the man should have damage to the driver’s side mirror.

The man was hit by the mirror and is believed to have been hit by a tire on the moving vehicle, Lowell said.

The victim received minor injuries, scrapes and bruises, he said.

The pedestrian was transported in stable condition by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, he said.

He was treated and released, according to a Facebook post.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact Deputy Brian McCormick at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 778-2680 or [email protected].

