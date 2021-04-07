WILTON — The Planning Board Thursday, April 1, approved the business use application for the non-profit Community Care LLC, based out of Banger, to offer family services out of its new office location in the Bass Wilson building at 284 Main Street. The agency provides services to Maine residents of all ages affected by mental health, trauma and poverty issues.

Executive Director David McCluskey said the Wilton office will primarily help children in the Department of Health and Human Services system (DHHS) during the reunification process.

“When a child is taken into custody of the department, they begin working on reunifying that child and part of that reunification plan is to do supervised visits with a trained employee and then we report back to the state how each visit went,” McCluskey said.

Board member Michael Parker asked if Community Care had any instances of violence occurring during its offering of services. McCluskey said the agency has no history of violence taking place.

The board reviewed Shauna Tomlinson’s business use application to operate an adult use marijuana retail store, Mountain Highs LLC at 222 U.S. Route 2 West where Patty’s Place antique store was located. Tomlinson has a conditional permit from the state for a retail business and may expand to cultivation in the future. She hopes to open the store by the fall. The board determined that a site visit was necessary prior to approving the application to inspect how close the parking situation is to the main road.

The board granted a building permit for a year-round residence to be built at the 7 Pullo Road property. The property once held a seasonal camp, but the rebuild will follow a new footprint. Members conducted a site visit prior to the meeting to ensure that the new footprint met the requirements of the town’s shoreland zoning.

