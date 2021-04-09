REGION — ArtsFarmington invites the public to join us online for Keyboard Festival, a three-performance virtual series featuring the following artists:

This week, on Saturday, April 17 at 7:30, the featured performer will be fortepiano, David Kim, Associate Professor of Music at Whitman College

Each concert will be in the form of a lecture/recital performed on the initial presentation date with viewing available for 30 days. Sign up now for the whole series or individual concerts. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.artsfarmington.org – $10 per household for an individual concert, or $25 for the series.

There will also be a Live Zoom Panel Discussion with the three artists on May 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This will be a time to learn from the artists and ask questions. The discussion will be moderated by Aaron Wyanski, Assistant Professor of Music at UMF. This live event is available free of charge to those who register for the series or any individual concert. You will receive the necessary link to participate in the discussion by separate email 24-hours prior to the discussion date.

Artist Profiles: April 17 at 7:30 – fortepiano, David Kim, Associate Professor of Music at Whitman College. Hailed by Malcolm Bilson as a musician “who will doubtless make an important contribution to the musical life of this country,” pianist and fortepianist David Hyun-su Kim holds degrees from Harvard, Yale, and Cornell Universities, and a doctorate from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He has performed internationally, with past appearances throughout the United States, Canada, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Australia. His concerts have been praised as “emotionally expansive” and “idiomatically perfect,” and, after a 2013 performance, Camilla Cai, Professor Emerita of Music at Kenyon College, wrote that “his interpretations are spectacular.” More information about David can be viewed at: davidkimpiano.com

Program: David will present a lecture-recital introducing us to a 5-octave fortepiano, that would have been familiar to Beethoven, showcasing some of its distinctive technical features. This particular piano was built by world-renowned builder Rodney Regier in Freeport, Maine, and is a Walter replica ca 1800, Vienna. (For more information, please visit: rjregierfortepianos.com). The fortepiano preceded the development of the modern-day piano (pianoforte), and David will illustrate some of the central differences. He will present an all-Beethoven program specifically selected to take advantage of the expressive possibilities unique to the instrument.

A recording of his concert will be available for one month following the initial showing. He will be available for questions and answers as part of the live Zoom panel discussion with the other two artists in the series on May 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

