• David Macie, 35, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Sunday, April 4, in Avon, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher R. Harmon, 22, Sanford, three warrants failure to appear, Monday, April 5, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Jason A. Capponi, 36, Weld, operating under the influence, Tuesday, April 6, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott A. Dewar, 52, Livermore Falls, fugitive from justice, Tuesday, April 6, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Matthew T. Ross, 21, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Tuesday, April 6, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Rebecca E. Haines, 41, Jay, warrant violation condition of release, Tuesday, April 6, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Nathan S. Blake, 33, Freeman Township, violation condition of release, Wednesday, April 7, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Iris A.E. Simmonds, 25, Ellsworth, operating under the influence, Wednesday, April 7, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Myles A. D. Lynch, 18, Stratton, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, April 7, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shawn D. Lord, 38, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, April 7, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

