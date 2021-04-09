CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Spring Hours for the Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturdays starting Tuesday, April 13, lasting through June 12.

The library is open for inside visits; appointments are recommended so we stay within CDC gathering limits. Curbside service is still available. Please know that we are doing our best to accommodate those who need internet access. Seating will be available outside where Wi-Fi is open 24/7 with no password. Options for inside seating will increase as the COVID positivity rate decreases.

Check out the online catalog at https://opac.libraryworld.com/opac/signin.php,or visit http://www.carrabassettvalley.org/public-library.

For more information, call 207-237-3535 or look at our Facebook page for current info.

