CANTON — A large heated tent will be the site of a Black and White Gala on May 1 to raise money for the town’s bicentennial celebration this summer.

Selectmen Brian Keene, speaking via Zoom at Thursday’s board meeting, said the event will be held at the town ball field and start with cocktails at 5:45 p.m. followed by fine dining and a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight and are available at the Town Office.

“Dress up in your finest black and white outfit (and enjoy) music by the Time Pilots,” Keene said.

The bicentennial celebration is scheduled for Aug. 5 to 8. Plans include fireworks, a parade, a street dance and food and entertainment throughout the four days. For more information go to 1821Canton2021.org.

The town was incorporated Feb. 5, 1821.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, it was announced the Town Office will be closed April 19 for Patriot’s Day. And beginning the week of April 26, it will be closed Tuesdays until further notice to accommodate Deputy Clerk Nicki Cook’s training and Town Clerk Carol Buzzell’s day off.

Office hours beginning the week of April 26 will be Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m to noon.

Selectmen remind residents the town is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year until April 22. Reasons for the nomination should be included with the person’s name.

Spring cleanup June 9, 12, 16 and 19 will require residents to get a vehicle sticker at the Town Office in order to use transfer station services, selectmen said. Registration of the vehicle to be used must be provided to get a sticker.

Residents may also drop off up to four tires per household at the station. Items such as leaves and brush or items with hazardous materials such as air conditioners or refrigerators will not be accepted.

The transfer station will accept mattresses, couches and similar items, Buzzell said.

