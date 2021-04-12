JAY — Residents will consider a proposed $5.28 million budget for 2021-22 and elect three selectpersons and two school board directors at the annual Town Meeting on April 27.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Middle School gym.

The budget proposal is $12,800 less than for 2020-21. After factoring in an estimated $2 million in revenue, the net municipal budget would be about $3.21 million. It represents a decrease of $7,274, or 0.22%, from this fiscal year, which ends June 30. This does not include the town’s share of the Regional School Unit 73 or Franklin County budgets, which have not been set.

Lee Ann Dalessandro and Randy Richards will vie for one, one-year selectperson’s term. Terry Bergeron and Tom Goding are unopposed and seeking reelection to three-year terms on the Select Board. Joel Pike and Mike Morrell, who are unopposed, are seeking reelection to three-year terms on the Regional School Unit 73 board.

George Merrill is uncontested for another three-year term as a trustee on the Jay Village Water District. No one took out nomination papers for a three-year term held by Roger Couture, who did not seek reelection. The district is not part of municipal government.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: