LIVERMORE FALLS — A vehicle hauling an excavator Monday morning on Foundry Road ripped up a section of railroad track on the Park Street end, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

The town’s Public Works Director Bill Nichols notified Steward of the incident that occurred about 10:19 a.m. The track was torn-up bad enough that Steward called a representative of Pan Am to stop the train from coming through until the track was repaired.

Dennis Simard, 61, of Chelsea was driving the rig and trailer owned by C.H.Stevenson Inc. of Wayne.

The trailer was not raised high enough to go over the tracks with the excavator on it, Steward said.

Police did a preliminary report for the railroad company.

« Previous

filed under: