LIVERMORE FALLS — A vehicle hauling an excavator Monday morning on Foundry Road ripped up a section of railroad track on the Park Street end, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.
The town’s Public Works Director Bill Nichols notified Steward of the incident that occurred about 10:19 a.m. The track was torn-up bad enough that Steward called a representative of Pan Am to stop the train from coming through until the track was repaired.
Dennis Simard, 61, of Chelsea was driving the rig and trailer owned by C.H.Stevenson Inc. of Wayne.
The trailer was not raised high enough to go over the tracks with the excavator on it, Steward said.
Police did a preliminary report for the railroad company.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Auburn filmmaker winning big with LGBT-themed short film
-
Franklin
Section of railroad tracks ripped up, temporarily halts train in Livermore Falls
-
Business
U.S. investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles, mostly pickups and SUVs
-
Nation / World
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Black driver resigns, along with police chief
-
Maine
COVID-19 outbreak infects 29 at Cumberland County Jail