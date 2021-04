• Danielle C. Coro, 45, Wilton, violation condition of release, two counts motion to revoke bail, Thursday, April 8, in Wilton, $150 bail and supervised release agreement, Wilton Police Department.

• Cory D. Robinson, 23, Farmington, violation condition of release, Friday, April 9, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Barry F. Brown, 58, Wilton, probation hold, Friday, April 9, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Kirk M. Smith, 45, Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, aggravated driving to endanger, Friday, April 9, in Jay, $250 bail and supervised release agreement, Jay Police Department.

• Jennifer L. Kennedy, 44, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, Friday, April 9 in Rangeley, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey R. Kendall, 36, Jay, disorderly conduct, Sunday, April 11, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Tina A. M. Robinson, 27, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, April 12, in Farmington, personal recognizance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Raymond W. Chasse, 57, Wilton, warrant failure to comply with Maine Sex Offender Registry, warrant violation condition of release, Monday, April 12, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: