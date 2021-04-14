JAY — Students at Spruce Mountain High School were dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are in the process of contacting all staff and students who had close contact with this individual during the infectious period,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email at 10:11 a.m. “This student and any close contacts will follow (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and will only return to school after those guidelines have been met.

Out of an abundance of caution, he said, Spruce Mountain High School will go fully remote for the remainder of this week and return to in-school instruction Monday, April 26.

All non-remote teachers will be allowed one day to prepare for going fully remote if they need it, Albert wrote.

Parents and students should check teacher’s Google classroom to be prepared.

All SMHS extra and cocurricular activities are suspended until April 26 as well.

The primary school in Livermore and the elementary school in Jay will continue to follow the hybrid schedule.

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend Spruce Mountain schools.

“If we receive further updates from the Maine CDC we will share them with you,” Albert noted.

The middle school in Jay is also using remote learning after a student there tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Related Headlines After student tests positive for COVID-19, Spruce Mountain Middle School goes to remote instruction this week

« Previous

Next »

filed under: