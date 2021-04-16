To the Editor:

I would like to thank the members of the Old South First Congregational church for offering the public such wonderful meals each week for many months this past year.

I’m sure many from this community appreciated them at a time when we were at home more. They gave us something to look forward to! God bless all of you!

Darlene Hogan

Farmington

