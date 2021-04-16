REGION — On Wednesday, May 12 Western Maine Audubon is sponsoring a live, online talk by Ranger Patrick Kark entitled: “Peregrine Falcon Restoration in Acadia National Park and Highlights of the Cadillac Mountain Hawk Watch.” The talk will take place from 7 – 8 p.m.

As one of the first locations chosen to recover peregrine falcons, Acadia National Park has a storied history in the recovery of peregrine falcons. Join Ranger Patrick Kark as he discusses the success of the recovery project within the park and the reach Acadia’s falcons have had far outside Acadia’s borders. Acadia also hosts the Cadillac Mountain Hawkwatch which will be entering its 27th counting season in 2021. Learn more about the experience of Hawkwatch on the highest mountain on the eastern seaboard and how Cadillac fits into the larger network of hawk migration monitoring sites across the continent. Ranger Kark came to Maine in 2014 as Acadia’s raptor intern. He has worked seven seasons at the park as an ornithology park ranger and is currently working as a visual information specialist for the park.

To register for the webinar, please sign onto the Western Maine Audubon webpage at https://western.maineaudubon.org/event/peregrine-falcon-restoration-in-acadia-national-park-and-highlights-of-the-cadillac-mountain-hawk-watch-speaker-ranger-patrick-kark/ and click on the register button. This will then bring you to the Maine Audubon registration page. After registering, you will receive a confirmation by email with the necessary link to the talk.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: