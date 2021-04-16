REGION — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) is holding its annual Mother’s Day Rose Sale fundraiser during which bouquets can be purchased for a mom in Franklin County nursing homes, along with personal bouquet purchases.

“This has been such a challenging year for everyone, especially those isolated in nursing homes. This is an effort to provide happiness and joy to those who could use it the most!” UWTVA Volunteer Morgan Leso wrote in an email.

United Way is hoping to raise enough funds to provide a total of 157 women in six nursing facilities with at least a half dozen roses. This will require enough funds donated to cover the cost of 65 dozen bouquets.

The roses will be delivered by volunteer youth ranging from pre-school age up to high school. Leso who is also the guidance counselor at Mallett School in Farmington, has been organizing the youth volunteers for deliveries.

“I also feel strongly that volunteerism is so important and should be started young,” she said.

Finance and Operations Coordinator Kendra Baker explained how UWTVA plans to conduct deliveries on Mother’s Day.

“Using all Covid precautions with social distancing and masks, we plan on having the youth hold the bouquets of roses in front of a picture window, outside at each facility for the resident inside to see, then passing them off to a designated point person for that facility to hand out afterwards,” Baker wrote in an email.

United Way was not able to hold the Mother’s Day fundraiser last year due to COVID-19, but Baker said that in 2019 they had 23 youth volunteers. As of April 14, she said there are currently 12 youth volunteers and that number is growing by the day.

The bouquets consist of a dozen roses and come as a mix of red, pink, yellow, orange and white for $20. Personal purchases will be available for pick up on May 7 at United Way’s office in Farmington at 218 Fairbanks Rd. The last day to place an order is May 2.

Orders can be placed by calling (207) 778-5048 or by ordering online at www.uwtva.org.

