Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

5 p.m. executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(E) – legal consultation 6 p.m. pledge of allegiance – Selectboard meeting Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of April 6, 2021 Considerations of Planning Board request for a special Town Meeting for moratorium consideration of commercial activity in the limited residential and recreational zone Consideration of awarding of contract for Water Dept. water line transmission project – Heinz Gossman, Water Dept. superintendent Discussion of wood logging operation around the waste treatment plant lot Consideration of selling Fire Department generator Highway Department – update of equipment – John Masse, highway foreman Sign violation – One Call Contracting, Rt. 2, Wilton Discussion of proposed memorial area at Lakeview Cemetery Manager’s report Future committee for infrastructure – garage, town office Draft warrant and Town Meeting info Other business

