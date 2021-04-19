Wilton Select Board agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
- 5 p.m. executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(E) – legal consultation
- 6 p.m. pledge of allegiance – Selectboard meeting
- Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of April 6, 2021
- Considerations of Planning Board request for a special Town Meeting for moratorium consideration of commercial activity in the limited residential and recreational zone
- Consideration of awarding of contract for Water Dept. water line transmission project – Heinz Gossman, Water Dept. superintendent
- Discussion of wood logging operation around the waste treatment plant lot
- Consideration of selling Fire Department generator
- Highway Department – update of equipment – John Masse, highway foreman
- Sign violation – One Call Contracting, Rt. 2, Wilton
- Discussion of proposed memorial area at Lakeview Cemetery
- Manager’s report
- Future committee for infrastructure – garage, town office
- Draft warrant and Town Meeting info
- Other business
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Perspective
The long history of violence against Asian Americans that led up to Atlanta
-
Community Sports
Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021
-
Business
State approves $135 million deal to rehab Moosehead Lake resort
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ted Nugent, who called COVID-19 ‘not a real pandemic,’ is sick with coronavirus
-
Health care
EU regulator links J&J shot to rare blood clots but confirms benefits of vaccine