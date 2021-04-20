Mark Storing, left, serves his tennis opponents Peter Hardy, second from right, and Eddie Yuen, right, Tuesday afternoon at the Hippach Field courts in Farmington. Paul Fellman, second from left, guards the net. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, photography
Related Stories
Latest Articles