FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning film editor Joe Walker as the popular program’s concluding visiting artist for the academic year. Walker will discuss his work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 23. The talk will be followed by a question and answer talk back with the artist.

Audience may attend by invitation only. To request an invitation to the virtual reading, please contact Amy Neswald at [email protected]

Walker has been twice nominated for Oscar Awards for his work on “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Arrival” and has been nominated for three BAFTA awards as well. Most recently, he has completed work on “Dune,” with an expected release of October 1, “Widows,” and “Blade Runner, 2049.” He has worked closely with award-winning directors Steve McQueen and Denis Villenueve.

Walker was trained as a classical composer and has a degree in music from York University, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2019.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

