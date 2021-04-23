FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting its Second Annual Online Auction Fundraiser. This online auction will start on Monday May 3, and will take place on the Franklin County Animal Shelter’s Facebook Page. Each week 10 donated items or gift certificates from local businesses and FCAS supporters will be auctioned off and the proceeds will help benefit the animals currently in their care. Please follow Franklin County Animal Shelter at https://www.facebook.com/fcanimalshelter to join them for this online fundraising event.

If you are a local business owner or FCAS supporter and would like to donate a gift certificate or small item for the Online Auction Fundraiser, please reach out to Kaylene via phone or email at 207-778-2638 or [email protected]

