AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta announces the availability of a completely online financial literacy course for Maine high school students during summer session. David Leach, a retired Maine State government financial regulatory employee and a UMA Lecturer since 2002, will be the lead instructor.

“The creation of Personal Financial Planning (BUA151), as an online course exclusively for Maine’s high school students provides an opportunity for students to develop strong financial underpinnings as they consider their next steps after high school,” said Rachael Magill, Director of UMA’s Early College Program.

“UMA’s Early College Program has for years provided the opportunity for high school students in Maine to earn college credits, at a reduced tuition rate, before they set foot on a college campus and thereby reducing the overall cost of a college education”, continued Magill. “This new course is an extension of UMA’s efforts to ensure our students are financially knowledgeable as they pursue their future educational and professional goals.”

“This is a ten-week, life changing course which provides the essential information on must-know financial topics for young adults,” said Leach. “The topics of banking, establishing and maintaining credit, responsible borrowing, personal budgeting, investing and insurance will all be addressed in this online course.”

This weekly three-credit course begins on May 10 and run through July 12 with students taking part in online classes with Leach and a host of other experts in the financial services and regulatory fields. Weekly online quizzes and a final exam will allow students to apply the knowledge they gain in the course to in real-life scenarios.

“This is the course that adults universally believe should be offered to high school students in the United States, and at the University of Maine at Augusta, we have created such a course,” remarked Leach. “Auto buying and financing, the responsible use of credit cards, the ABC’s of home buying, along with gaining a working understanding of insurance, investing and living within a budget are all essential skill-sets for a productive financial future,” stated Leach.

The class is limited to 75 students. Students interested in registering for the course can contact UMA’s Office of Early College at [email protected] to learn more and how to apply.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: