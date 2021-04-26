Agenda, Farmington Board Of Selectmen 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To elect officers for the ensuing year

Item 3: To conduct a public hearing to review amendments to the following ordinances:

Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance

Wellhead Protection Ordinance

Zoning Ordinance Definitions:

Group Home, Hospice, Nursing Home, Convalescent Home, Rest Home, Residential Care Facility

Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility

Item 4: To approve an expenditure of $6,642 from the police computer equipment reserve account to purchase a parking enforcement system

Item 5: To award the bid for street striping and crosswalk painting

Item 6: To schedule a Special Town Meeting for May 25

Item 7: To appoint Zoning Board alternate member Kyle Terrio to full membership until June 30, 2021

Item 8: To approve a cemetery lot Conveyance

Item 9: To approve the minutes of April 13

Item 10: To discuss other business

