FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night scheduled a special Town Meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, for voters to act on ordinance amendments.

Prior to setting the date, selectmen approved amendments to several ordinances.

A section was added to the Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance to clarify the responsibility of marijuana licensees/permittees in making prompt, timely payment for licenses/permits and the consequences of not doing so.

Applicants unconditionally promise to pay the town upon approval by municipal officers of their application, Town Manager Richard Davis said. If the fee remains unpaid for 30 days the license is revoked, the permit goes to the bottom of the list and they lose their slot, he noted.

Additions/changes to the Land Use Table in the Public Wellhead Protection Ordinance would allow aboveground and underground propane storage and multiunit/family housing on municipal sewer in wellhead protection zones 1 and 2 with Planning Board approval. Parking lots would also be allowed in zone 1 with Planning Board approval.

“An amendment would allow for a use planned within this district,” Davis said. Farmington Water District and the Maine Drinking Water program have been contacted, he noted.

A 25-unit affordable housing development is being considered on Willow Springs Road. The units would be for people 62 years and older, with construction planned to start next spring.

A Department of Environmental Protection permit would also be needed, Norm Chamberlain with Walsh Engineering of Westbrook told the board.

“You’re asking for the ordinance to be changed to allow this to happen,” Selectman Michael Fogg said.

“We’ve talked to the water department, Maine Drinking Water,” Chamberlain said. The latter said Farmington’s ordinance is more restrictive than it has to be with proper stormwater management, he added.

The Zoning Board reviewed it and agreed with the changes, Davis said.

Changes in a section of the Zoning Ordinance further describe the definition of group home, hospice, nursing home, convalescent home, rest home and residential care facility.

It tightens down the requirements for these facilities, Davis said.

Other changes in that section describe the definition of chemical dependency treatment with four medications currently in use listed. The wording indicates others are possible, there may be new treatments that aren’t chemicals, Davis said when asked if the medications should be included.

In other business, the board authorized an expenditure of $6,642 from the Police Department computer equipment reserve account to purchase a parking enforcement system from United Public Safety of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The new system uses digital photographs instead of chalking a vehicle’s tire to enforce parking regulations.

A bid for street striping and crosswalk painting was awarded to Lucas Striping of Readfield. A three-year contract request was sent to a dozen or so companies, Davis said.

Lucas Striping “held the price the same for the three years,” he said. The $24,965.32 is over the $23,000 budgeted for this year but having the price remain unchanged will provide stability in budgeting for the next two years, he noted.

