• Tracy A. Whitney, 55, New Vineyard, violation condition of release, Friday, April 23, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Nathaniel M. Everett, 23, Farmington, operating under the influence, discharge of firearm or crossbow near dwelling, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Saturday, April 24, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael T. Burke, 42, New Sharon, operating under the influence, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, Saturday, April 24, in New Sharon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert S. Storer Jr., 28, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Sunday, April 25, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary B. McDaniel, 30, Jay, warrant noncompliance contempt order, Sunday, April 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Bowe L. Murphy, 35, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, April 25, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Casey J. Clark, 29, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Sunday, April 25, in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: