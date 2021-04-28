Supper

JAY –Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper for April 30 will be: Sweet and sour pork over rice w/carrots and pineapple coconut cake. $8. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Food, gifts sale

JAY —On Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frank L. Mitchel VFW Post 3335 auxiliary will be holding a combination food sale and gifts for mom. Mother’s Day is May 9, so this is a great way to find something special for her! There will be fudge, cookies, whoopie pies and pies, plus there will also be homemade baked beans, yeast rolls, and corn bread. Also there will be some starter plants.

Auction fundraiser

REGION —The Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting their Second Annual Online Auction Fundraiser! This online auction will start on Monday May 3, and will take place on the Franklin County Animal Shelter’s Facebook Page. Each week 10 donated items or gift certificates from local businesses and FCAS supporters will be auctioned off and the proceeds will help benefit the animals currently in their care. Please follow Franklin County Animal Shelter at https://www.facebook.com/fcanimalshelter to join them for this online fundraising event!

If you are a local business owner or FCAS supporter and would like to donate a gift certificate or small item for the Online Auction Fundraiser, please reach out to Kaylene via phone or email at 207-778-2638 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: