LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has several Online Education Center classes for upcoming dates. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Medicare Made Simple: Date & time: At your convenience. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff using online video. Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Caregiver Support Groups: Dates & Times: Thursday, April 29 from 8-10 a.m. Location: Zoom or Telephonic. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Caregiver Support Newsletter: Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter in September? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out. We’re happy to add you to our mailing list. Email [email protected] or call 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

filed under: