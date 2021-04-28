FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area recently added five new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Erika Schumacher obtained her medical degree from the Larner UVM School of Medicine in 2008 and completed residency at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital in June of 2011. She subsequently directed the Yale Pediatric Refugee Clinic for newly arrived refugees for several years, as well as practiced pediatric medicine in a community practice in central Connecticut. In 2015, she relocated with her husband and daughter to Farmington, worked five years at Franklin Memorial Hospital and then opened a private practice at Narrow Gauge Square.

Mary Ellen Simon is a retired massage therapist living in Rangeley. She spent 25 years practicing massage while also very involved in the visual arts in Morristown, New Jersey, where she was the co-founder and owner of Simon Gallery. Her past and present affiliations include Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a puppy raiser for The Seeing Eye and Franklin County Democrats.

Larry Karno was born and raised in Los Angeles and graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He moved to Maine in 2009. Karno is a real estate broker and an owner at Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty.

Sarah Hayes grew up in Livermore Falls and lives in Wilton. She earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Maine and recently completed an MBA-level Marketing Strategy certificate program through Cornell. She holds professional certifications in various areas of digital marketing, including Google Analytics, Google Search ads, content marketing, social media marketing and inbound marketing. She works as the director of marketing and communications at OTIS Federal Credit Union.

Liz LeClair teaches commercial arts and photography at the Foster CTE Center. By night, she works as a marketing manager at Calzolaio Pasta Co. She also works as a freelance graphic designer, coaches field hockey and lacrosse, creates sports and yoga videos for Farmington Recreation.

