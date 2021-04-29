FARMINGTON — A man from Strong was indicted Thursday in connection with a disturbance at the Strong Elementary School that resulted in it being locked down for an hour on Jan. 7.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Christian A. Richards, 27, on one felony charge of terrorizing and one misdemeanor charge of terrorizing.

An indictment indicates there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

An investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Richards arrived at the school, became agitated with officials, who dialed 911, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. previously said. The school was locked down.

“It is alleged Richards began banging on windows and attempted to force his way into the school,” Nichols wrote in a release in January.

Superintendent Todd Sanders of Maine School Administrative District 58 said at the time that out of extreme caution for students and staff, lockdown protocols were implemented.

Richards was arrested by Detective Stephen Charles on the same terrorizing charges he was indicted on “for communicating threats to the school staff,” Nichols previously said.

A conviction for felony terrorizing is punishable by up to five years in prison and for misdemeanor terrorizing it’s punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

