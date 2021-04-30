The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Here are two lovely girls looking for a forever home.

Gizmo, Female, 6 months to 1 Year: Hi there! My name is Gizmo! I am a very sweet and outgoing girl who loves people and other cat social cats. I am very playful and love following you everywhere.

Bailey, Boxer Mix, Female, 3 Years: Meet Bailey! Bailey is a very sweet girl who loves being outside, going for walks, playing catch, playing in water, and overall, just loves being active. Bailey LOVES people. She loves going for car rides and being with her family. Bailey has severe separation anxiety and would love to find an active home with a family who is home most of the time or who can take her with them when they are not home. When she is left alone, she is quite the escape artist. Bailey would greatly benefit from an unbreakable kennel on the rare occasion her family does need to leave her at home by herself. Bailey unfortunately does not do well with other dogs, especially small dogs. Bailey is best suited for a home in the country without other dogs in the area. She can be very protective of her home when it comes to other dogs.With proper introduction, Bailey has done fine in the past with a cat that was in her previous home.

