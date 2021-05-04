Arrests

Christine M. Haynes, 46, New Portland, warrant for failure to appear, Monday, April 26, in Farmington, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Andre W. Bernier, 36, Rangeley, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Monday, April 26, in Sandy River Plantation, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan S. Blake, 33, Freeman Township, violation condition of release, Friday, April 30, in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Juli A. Howard, 47, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Friday, April 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Keith E. Doyon, 44, New Sharon, probation hold, Sunday, May 2, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel J. Severance, 24, Farmington, two warrants for failure to appear, Sunday, May 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

James R. Cook, 69, Justin, Texas, operate vehicle without a license, refusing to sign summons, failure to register vehicle, Sunday, May 2, in Wilton, $300 bail, Maine State Police.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »