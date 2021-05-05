Seniors

Highest Honors: Hannah Coates, Drew Delaney, Rachel Hanson and Kaitlyn Paul

Honors: Auriana Armandi, Alicia Bridges, Ethan Brown, Megan Brown, Jack Gilbert, Hanni Johnson, Kaden Maberry, Autumn Park, Elise Spencer, Hannah Turcotte, and Kirstyn Wetherell

Juniors

Highest Honors: Summer Chretien

High Honors: Leah Gilbert

Honors: Jayden Achorn, Christy Beaudoin, Owen Bryant, Madelyn Castonguay, Kaila Godbey, Courtney Hogan, Brendan Jacques, Trent Keene, Brady Nichols, Isaac Parker, Ella Plourde

Sophomores

Highest Honors: Chance Brooks, Mackenzie Michaud, Emma Towers, and Lucas Towers

High Honors: Caitlyn Brown, Ava Coates, Emily Dubord, Abrahm Geissinger, and Samuel Perkins

Honors: Austin Adams, Lily Bailey, Shayna Bonnevie, Brooke Brochu, Ethan Carleton, Brian Daigle, Quincy Delano-Haynes, Emma Diaz, Mariyah Fournier, Ella Hamilton, Alexis Hutchinson, Peyton Martin, Kaylee Mercier, Ava Moffett, Gabriella Rodriguez, Jazmin Ryder, Acadia Sawyer, Owen Schwab, and Joel Thornton

Freshmen

Highest Honors: Leah Burgess, Megan Craig, Faith Maurais, and Jonah Moore

High Honors: Kasey Burns, Arianna Donahue, Acadia Guay, Aubrey Kachnovich, and Bryce Marston

Honors: Hunter Bibeau, Piper Bussier, Darian Chapman, Boston Fournier, Elizabeth Grondin, Mayr Hamblin, Brett Hubbard, Gabriella McMullen, and Connor Roy.

