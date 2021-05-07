WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, April 27
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 211, Mike Crandall 175, Frank Cushman 162
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 544, Mike Crandall 502, John Gregoire 430
Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 169, Judy Cubby 163, Cleo Barker 144
Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 416, Cleo Barker 406, Judy Cubby 382
