WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, April 27

Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 211, Mike Crandall 175, Frank Cushman 162

Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 544, Mike Crandall 502, John Gregoire 430

Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 169, Judy Cubby 163, Cleo Barker 144

Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 416, Cleo Barker 406, Judy Cubby 382

