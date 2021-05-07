Juliana Submitted photo

Max Submitted photo

The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The Pets of the Week are:

Juliana, is a one to three year old female cat:  “Oh, hi there. My name is Juliana. I am a sweet but shy girl that is looking for a quiet home. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Meet Max, a male dachshund and border collie mix, of seven or so. This sweetie recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi. Max is a sweet guy who is always up for a good cuddle. Max loves his people, and would love to find a quiet home without a lot of chaos. He has done great in the past with other dogs and was indifferent with our cats here at the shelter.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles