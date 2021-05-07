The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The Pets of the Week are:

Juliana, is a one to three year old female cat: “Oh, hi there. My name is Juliana. I am a sweet but shy girl that is looking for a quiet home. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Meet Max, a male dachshund and border collie mix, of seven or so. This sweetie recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi. Max is a sweet guy who is always up for a good cuddle. Max loves his people, and would love to find a quiet home without a lot of chaos. He has done great in the past with other dogs and was indifferent with our cats here at the shelter.

« Previous

filed under: