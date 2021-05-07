MEXICO — Voters from 16 sending towns gathered Wednesday in the rain to approve budgets for the local technical school and adult education program.

Residents of the towns sending their students to Region 9 School of Applied Technology signed off on a $2.3 million budget for 2021-22 and an adult education budget of $401,167.

The 24 residents showed up at the school and voted from their vehicles, unanimously passing both budgets, 24-0.

The budget, not including the adult education portion, would spend $2,314 less than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The towns that send students to Region 9 School of Applied Technology are Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Bethel, Newry, Woodstock, Greenwood, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton.

Courses available at the school include automotive technology, building construction, commercial driver’s license, fire science and metal trades, among several others.

