Agenda, Farmington Board Of Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: *To hold a public hearing and vote on the following new and renewal applications for innkeeper and lunch wagon permits

· Mount Blue Motel, located at 454 Wilton Road and Colonial Valley Motel, located at 593 Wilton Road, both owned and operated by Rick Collins

· Farmington Motel, owned/operated by 489 Farmington Falls LLC, located at 489 Farmington Falls Road

· Sandy River Dairy, owned/operated by Erik Johnson, located at 560 Farmington Falls Road

· The Ugly Dumpling, owned/operated by Lou Sarofeen, located at 430 Farmington Falls Road (new application)

· Bubier’s Hot Dogs, owned/operated by Scott and Bonnie Bubier, located at 192 Marvel Street (new application)

· The Outpost, owned/operated by Brian Bates, located at 495 Wilton Road

Item 3: To proclaim May 16 to 22, 2021 as Arbor Week in Farmington

Item 4: To award the bid for pavement reclamation and paving

Item 5: To award the bid for two (2) police cruisers

Item 6: To authorize the Treasurer to approve sewer abatements

Item 7: To approve the warrant for the May 25, 2021 special Town Meeting

Item 8: To accept Dennis O’Neil’s resignation from the RSU 9 Board of Directors and appoint Gloria McGraw to fill his unexpired term

Item 9: To reappoint the Code Enforcement Officer

Item 10: To countersign the warrants for the RSU 9 Budget Referendum on June 8

Item 11: To approve cemetery lot conveyances

Item 12: To approve the Minutes of April 27

Item 13: To discuss other business

