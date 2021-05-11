FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved bids for summer paving and two police cruisers.

The $159,140 bid from All-States Construction Inc. of Richmond for reclamation and paving was approved.

Other companies submitting bids were $170,955 from Pike Industries of Fairfield, $226,529 St. Laurent and Son of Lewiston, $172,156 from Maine-ly Paving Services of Canaan and $168,442 from Spencer Group Paving of Turner.

Five streets were included in the bid specifications. Lincoln and Perkins streets and the section of Quebec street parallel to those streets are to be paved. About 2,300 feet of Osborn Road will be reclaimed and paved and about 8,765 feet of Titcomb Hill road will be paved.

“Upper Quebec near the Mallett School seems to be in good condition,” Town Manager Richard Davis wrote in an email prior to the meeting. “The plan for Osborn Road is to only replace the paved section that is failing. The gravel section is in really good condition.”

Titcomb Hill Road will be done in two phases, 8,765 feet in 2021 and the same for 2022, he said.

Maine-ly Paving submitted bids averaging $772 less for each for the shorter streets in town, however All-States bid was $15,334 lower for the longer roads.

Public Works Director Philip Hutchins recommended All-States as “the lowest responsive, responsible bidder.”

“I think we can do all of this, it depends on what we get for bids on the High Street project,” Davis said during the meeting. “We’re lucky we got five bidders, some were lower than last year.”

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked if it was appropriate to choose the best overall bid.

“Yes,” Davis replied.

Selectmen also awarded the bid for two police cruisers to Quirk Ford of Augusta. The 2020 Ford SUVs are road ready, priced at $69,516. Outfitting them cost $9,986, bringubg the total price to $79,142.

Bids were solicited to replace two of the department’s oldest cruisers, 2013 and 2014 Interceptor sedans, Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email to the board last week. Bids were sent to five Ford dealerships with three bids from two submitted, he wrote.

Hight Ford proposed $65,539 for two 2021 models in stock with outfitting costs of $20,576.50 for a total of $86.115.50.

Quirk also offered 2021 models that wouldn’t be available for 20 to 25 weeks. The cost for those was $59,417.84 with $20,576.50 for outfitting, making the total $79,994.34.

The department budgeted $42,500 for a cruiser purchase this year, Charles wrote. A total of $36,642 from the Police Vehicle Reserve account would be used to cover the total cost of purchasing and outfitting, he noted.

“The 2020s come with some equipment already installed,” Deputy Chief Shane Cote said.

