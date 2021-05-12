COUNTY — Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District is currently seeking farmers, foresters, wildlife specialists, ecologists, conservation enthusiasts, and community members of both Androscoggin and Sagadahoc county to attend board meetings and join our board of supervisors. Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (AVSWCD), founded in 1947, is a non-profit organization cooperating with landowners and operators to help them manage and protect land and water resources on private and public lands. Conservation Districts are local units of government established under state law to carry out natural resource management programs at the local level. The Conservation District’s main aim is to teach the proper methods of land use and how to obtain the utmost from its natural resources while maintaining its fertility, preventing flooding, erosion, drought, maintaining, and restoring wildlife habitats, and protecting our water supply.

By joining the board, you become directly involved in AVSWCD by attending monthly meetings, participating in planning events, future goals, and new ideas.

Board meetings are held monthly via Zoom every third Thursday of the month at 7-9 p.m. These dates and times are subject to change to accommodate board members. Please email our district manager Mackenzie Richard at [email protected] for more information.

Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are equal opportunity employers and program providers

