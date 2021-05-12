• Jessica L. Lane, 34, of Strong, on a warrant for failure to appear, Thursday, May 6, in Strong, $100 bail, by Maine State Police.

• Andre W. Bernier, 36, of Rangeley, violating conditions of release, Friday, May 7, in Rangeley, by Rangeley Police Department.

• Phillip P. Quezada, 30, of Farmington, on a warrant for failure to appear, Saturday, May 8, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, by the Farmington Police Department.

• Philip S. Howe, 47, of New Sharon, for a probation hold, Saturday, May 8, in New Sharon, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samantha L. Loftis, 25, of Augusta, charged with operating under the influence, Sunday, May 9, in Jay, $100 bail, by Jay Police Department.

• Herman S. Ellis, 62, of New Vineyard, charged with operating under the influence, Monday, May 10, in Jim Pond Township, $150 bail, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cassidy A. Haines, 21, of Phillips, on a warrant for failure to appear, Monday, May 10, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dustin W. Elliott, 42, of South Carthage, charged with criminal mischief, Monday, May 10, in Carthage, $100 bail, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dahlon J. Campbell, 32, of Jay, on a warrant for failure to appear, Tuesday, May 11, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shanelle D. Coolidge, 39, of New Sharon, charged with operating under the influence, Tuesday, May 11, in Farmington, $100 bail, by the Farmington Police Department.

• Waidell R. Jackson, 28, of New York, New York, charged with operating under a foreign license suspended or revoked, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, Tuesday, May 11, in New Vineyard, $500 bail, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Timothy E. Frank, 28, of Farmington, charged with domestic violence criminal mischief, Tuesday, May 11, in Farmington, $100 bail, by the Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

