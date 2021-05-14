CANTON — Selectmen signed warrants Thursday to prepare for the annual Town Meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. June 10 at the municipal complex. It may be held in the meeting room or the fire station bays rather than outside at the ball field, selectmen said.

The board voted to charge the Canton Water District $2,000 a year for snowplowing the 1-mile access road to sewer treatment plant off Staples Hill Road, an increase from the $500 annual charge. The money will go into the General Fund this year and the Highway Department account next year, Selectman Don Hutchins said Friday.

“I think we decided to make it more palatable for the town,” Hutchins said.

In another matter, Planning Board Chairman Tom Peters reviewed the board’s budget over the past three years and discussed some areas that could be cut in the 2021-22 budget. The two boards agreed to cut amounts for office supplies, mileage reimbursement, training and advertising.

Also, during the meeting, selectmen heard from Michael Bartner, a Revision Energy solar business representative. During the Zoom videoconference Bartner said the business has been around the state for 17 years and is employee-owned.

The company extends “net energy billing credits, which allow municipalities and schools (and other properties) to save money on their electricity bill through solar with no upward cost,” he said. By using Revision Energy for solar billing credits, the town could expect a 15% savings in its electricity bill, he said.

