FAYETTE — Starling Hall, located at 2769 Main Street – Rte 17 – in Fayette has two June events on its calendar. On Saturday, June 5, the fourth annual spring plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will come right off the grill and will be available for purchase.

Expert speakers schedule as follows:

• 9:30 a.m. – Mark King from Maine DEP and the Maine Composting School will speak about backyard composting. He will make wire bins available.

• 10:30 a.m. – Dr. David Handley, Ph.D. Highmoor Farm’s vegetable and small fruit specialist.

• 11:30 a.m. – Vanessa Berry from our Single Sort Recycling Program, EcoMaine always has nice gifts and good information about recycling in Maine.

• 12 p.m. – Jean St. Clair – Fayette’s own grower extraordinaire, will share with us the ways our garden produce can be preserved for later use. There will be perennials from the Friend’s gardens including, Bee balm, vinca, Shasta Daisy and Chocolate Snake Root, among many others.

The vegetable seedlings are being grown by Cranberry Creations in West Mt. Vernon and a local gardener. Annuals and hanging baskets have been grown by our committee members.

There will also be six varieties of birdhouses made by Gary Phillip. Some are painted, some are not. All are sturdy and designed for a specific kind of bird.

Vendors and craftspeople are invited to sell their goods. If you would like a table please contact: [email protected].

There will be more information available later on about the June 26 Silent Auction and Yardsale. We will be accepting donations on June 25 from 3-6 p.m., at at the hall. We cannot accept electronics or clothes. Any saleable, gently used dishes, knick knacks, dinner ware and household goods will be gladly accepted. Call Maggie (293-4344) with questions or to set up an appointment.

