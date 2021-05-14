Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Rebel, Hound Mix, Male, 10 Months: Meet Rebel!! Rebel is an energetic and outgoing boy who has a lot of puppy energy. He loves going for walks and being active. Rebel is looking for a home who is willing to work with him and take him on adventures, that is able to provide the time, structure, and training that an adolescent dog requires. Rebel would do best in a home without other animals and has been known to be resource guardy.

Sky, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Oh, hello there. My name is Sky. I am a sweet girl who can be a little on the naughty side too. Sometimes I play a little too rough. I am selective about my other cat friends and I love attention. I love being in the middle of whatever it is you are doing.