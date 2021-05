• Dean W. Baton, 57, Hope Valley, Connecticut, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Wednesday, May 12, in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Brody J. E. Pond, 24, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 12, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• James T. Boldway, 58, Jay, violation condition of release, Thursday, May 13, in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Zacharias A. Nystrom, 18, Vienna, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Thursday, May 13, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Danielle C. Coro, 45, Wilton, violation condition of release, Thursday, May 13, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Dustin A. Welch, 18, Vienna, violation of bail, Thursday, May 13, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Katie L. Arnold, 35, Farmington, operating under the influence, Friday, May 14, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Erin M. Kane, 39, Avon, operating under the influence, Saturday, May 15, in Salem Township, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sydnie E. Luce, 30, Clinton, domestic violence assault, Saturday, May 15, in Kingfield, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

