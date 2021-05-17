FARMINGTON — Police are looking for a local teenage girl who was last seen Thursday.
Mckenzee Wheeler, 13, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, according to the Farmington Police Department.
She has blue eyes and shoulder-length, blonde hair, with platinum blonde highlights. She is possibly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black baseball hat with a purple Dodge emblem. She was carrying a purple backpack and a skateboard with “sunglasses” skateboard tape on it.
“Mckenzee was last seen on May 13” and “is believed to be in the company of her friends here in the Farmington area,” according to police.
Anyone with information should call the Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington at 207-778-6140.
