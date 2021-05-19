REGION — Scavenger hunters ran across Franklin County finding and solving clues to compete in The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s (UWTVA) first “Scavaganza” on Saturday, May 15.

UWTVA raised $2,000 during the two-hour long event, according to Finance and Operations Coordinator Kendra Baker.

Teams traveled from Farmington to New Sharon to Jay and back to Farmington to participate in challenges and solve riddled clues that brought them to Wiles Remembrance Center and The Ice Cream Shoppe, among other stops. The scavenger hunt ended at Meetinghouse Park in the center of Farmington.

Inspired by the scavenger hunt held in Livermore Falls, UWTVA’s family-friendly version of the scavenger hunt was held to “recoup some of the fundraising dollars ” that UWTVA has not raised because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Baker.

Along with financially supporting UWTVA, all participants had to bring in one non-perishable food item to donate to the food pantry, said Baker.

Third-place winner Paul Wilcox said the event was “fun,” a “good time,” and “enjoyable.”

At the beginning of the scavenger hunt, teams were told “take the stairs to improve your health, up to where you can save your wealth.” Participants then had to shake dice and run up and down the stairs at Franklin Savings Bank in accordance to what they rolled.

Other clues and challenges involved eating a quart of ice cream at The Ice Cream Shoppe in Farmington.

First, second, and third place winners ended up donating a portion or all of their prize back to UWTVA. Wilcox said it was easy to do because it was “for a good cause.”

Baker said that UWTVA is brainstorming new events for this summer to make up for lost funding due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of UWTVA’s regular events. These events include a “Five Card Float” poker competition down the Sandy River and a comedy show. More information on UWTVA can be found at https://www.uwtva.org/.

filed under: